Join the Animoto Community on Facebook

We love making videos almost as much as we love helping our customers make better videos. That’s why we’ve recently launched several Facebook groups, designed for you to share what you’re working on, get feedback, and be inspired by the videos that others are sharing. Read on to find out what, and who, each group is designed for, and click through to request to join!

Animoto Social Video Marketing Community

In this Facebook group, designed for businesses and marketers, we support, inspire, and educate each other about video. Share your marketing videos to get feedback, ask questions about video or Animoto, or just share your ideas.

Animoto Video Storytellers

This group, designed for those creating family and personal videos, is here to inspire, educate, support, and challenge you to craft visual stories about your life using video.

Animoto for Professional Photographers

This group challenges photographers to create a videos to market themselves on YouTube, Vimeo, and elsewhere online. Show the world what you do, and why you do it using video. Share your marketing videos to get feedback, ask questions about video and Animoto, or just share your ideas.