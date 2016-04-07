Streamline Your Workflow with our Adobe Creative Cloud Lightroom Integration

We’re always looking for new ways to help you streamline your workflow, save you time, and make it even easier for you to create videos with Animoto. That’s why today, we’re pleased to announce that we’ve joined forces with Adobe on a new integration that lets you retrieve images stored in Adobe Creative Cloud’s Lightroom CC program straight from Animoto.

If you use Lightroom CC on desktop, mobile, or the web for storing, editing, and sharing your photography, you can now access all the photos you have stored in the cloud directly from our interface in a matter of clicks:

Click to “Add pics & vids” when working on your Animoto project. Select Lightroom from the list of Services. Click to select the photos you want to import into your project.

Note: If you currently use the Animoto Lightroom plug-in to export photos from Lightroom into Animoto, no worries! The plug-in isn’t going anywhere. This new integration simply allows you to access photos stored in Adobe’s Creative Cloud.

We’re committed to helping photographers, businesses, and consumers create professional-quality videos, without having to spend an excess amount of time or resources. We’re excited to offer this new integration to the photographer, businesses, and consumers that are using Adobe’s Lightroom CC. Try it out and let us know what you think!