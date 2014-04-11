A Note About Heartbleed

You may have heard news this week about the Heartbleed bug. Heartbleed affects open-source software (OpenSSL) that encrypts Internet communications. Nearly 66 percent of websites, including Animoto, Amazon, and Google, use OpenSSL to protect communication.

What are we doing about the bug?

As soon as we became aware of the Heartbleed bug we took steps to address it, and finished securing our systems within 24 hours of the bug being reported.

What should you do about it?

There is no indication that our systems were compromised, but we still recommend you change your password. Also, if you have connected outside services with Animoto, like Facebook, Dropbox, etc., we recommend you disconnect and reconnect those services.

Here are a few suggestions for creating a more secure password:

Make your password at least 8 characters in length

Use symbols and punctuation

Use a combination of letters and numbers

Include both uppercase and lowercase letters

Change your passwords every 90 days

If you have questions about how Animoto is working to protect your personal data, need help changing your password or have questions about connected services please contact our customer service team.