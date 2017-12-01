5 Ideas for Celebrating the Season with Our New Ribbons and Bows Video Style

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

The holiday season is here and you know what that means—it’s time to celebrate with video! We’ve rounded up five ideas for using video this holiday season, featuring our brand new Animoto Memories slideshow video style, Ribbons and Bows.

Idea #1: Give a Holiday Video Card

Send best wishes to friends and family, or to coworkers and clients, with a holiday video card, like the one below. Need a little help with messaging? We’ve got you covered with 60 different ways to say “Happy Holidays” in your next video.

Idea #2: Gift a Slideshow Video

Take the holiday video card to the next level and create a video gift to share. Package it up as a present or share it via email or on Facebook.

Idea #3: Save and Share Memories

Capture and share your 2017 holiday memories. Grab your camera on Christmas morning, while your family is lighting the menorah, or while you’re taking part in other winter festivities and create a video keepsake to look back on in the years to come.

Idea #4: Recap an Event

Throwing a holiday party for friends or at the office? Video is a great way to recap the event to share with attendees–or send highlights to those who couldn’t make it!

Idea #5: Share Your Year

Finally, the beginning of a new year is a great time to look back on all the wonderful things that happened over the past twelve months. Create a video scrapbook of all your favorite 2017 memories.

Have a holiday video you’d like to share? We’d love to see it! Share it in the comments or join our community on Facebook!