Animoto’s Earth Day 2015 Recap Video

Last week, the world celebrated Earth Day. Animoto did, too, by working with the Lower East Side Ecology Center to help clean a section of the East River Park. It was a dirty job (and someone had to do it), but we like rolling up our sleeves and getting involved, especially for a good cause.

Luckily, the weather held up (the rain waited for us to complete our work) and we were able to get down and dirty (literally). Everyone worked in different areas of the park; some pulled weeds from the ground while others dug holes to create space for new plants to grow.

Overall, it was a great afternoon, and we’re looking forward to visiting the East River Park again soon.

Here’s a recap video of the Animoto team participating in Earth Day:

For more information about the Lower East Side Ecology Center, you can visit their website.