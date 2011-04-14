Non-Profits and Video: Animoto for a Cause 101

There’s no better way to share your organization’s message than with Animoto.

Just upload your images, videos, and music and let Animoto do the rest. Our technology will automatically assemble a professional video for you to share with your friends, family, and the rest of the world! When helping your cause, you have bigger things to worry about than sitting behind a computer all day trying to edit video clips; let us do that for you.

Animoto for a Cause users take full advantage of Animoto. Make videos to…

Promote your organization

Increase donations

Thank your donors

Encourage volunteer participation

Highlight a recent even that your organization has hosted

In the end, we want you to create the most effective video for your non-profit. Before starting a new Animoto video, keep these tips in mind:

Put your most important content in the first few seconds of your video. This is what hooks your audience and makes them want to keep watching. Also, feel free to remix your video as many times as you’d like; pick the one with the best opening video affects.

Be specific when selecting your content. The more you can create a personal relationship with your audience, the more memorable your message will be.

Images that are shot horizontally (landscape) look awesome in Animoto videos since they fill up more of the screen than vertical (portrait) shots.

The intro and exit are key. Open with your organization's logo and close with a call-to-action button directing viewers to your website or event page.

Keep your videos short (ideally less than 1 minute long). It's tough to hold people's attention for much longer than that, especially if they're not currently affiliated with your group.

Go beyond pictures! Upload video clips and add text slides when creating your video. This adds a nice contrast to the rest of your video and allows you to include relevant information for your audience.

Share everything. Animoto easily allows you to post your video on your website, send an email, and post it on social networks. This is an opportunity to share your story and quickly raise awareness for your organization.

Got it? It’s time to get started!

Get Involved!

If you’ve already used Animoto for your non-profit, we would love to hear your story! Complete this short survey for a chance to be our next featured success story.

Or find out more about how Animoto can help your non-profit organization.