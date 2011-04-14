Non-Profits and Video: Animoto for a Cause 101

There’s no better way to share your organization’s message than with Animoto.
Just upload your images, videos, and music and let Animoto do the rest. Our technology will automatically assemble a professional video for you to share with your friends, family, and the rest of the world! When helping your cause, you have bigger things to worry about than sitting behind a computer all day trying to edit video clips; let us do that for you.
Got it? It’s time to get started!
If you’ve already used Animoto for your non-profit, we would love to hear your story! Complete this short survey for a chance to be our next featured success story.
Or find out more about how Animoto can help your non-profit organization.
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.