Animoto Rolls with New York Cares

On April 21st, we rolled up our sleeves to help New York Cares volunteers clean Tompkins Square Park.

Watch us get messy in today’s video!

It’s 9am on a Saturday morning.

The Animoto team arrives at Tompkins Square Park ready for anything. Prepared with old clothes and tall cups of coffee, we readied ourselves for a day of scraping metal and painting fences (which is a lot harder than it looks!).

Getting messy is one thing, but getting messy and having it caught on camera is another. Regardless, I think this video made it all worth it!

Animoto video style: Original | Song: John Kelley, A Night in the Park

I’m sure I speak for all of us when I say we’ll never look at a fence the same way again. Thank you New York Cares! And thank you Crif Dogs for that much needed mid-afternoon snack.

New York Cares was founded by a group of friends in 1987 who wanted to take action on social issues in New York City. Today, the organization works with 43,000 volunteers in service each year, helping 450,000 New Yorkers in need.