Animoto is Free for Non-profits Supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement (and More)

Earlier this month, we released a statement sharing our stance on the Black Lives Matter movement. Since then, our team has been actively looking to turn intention into action, starting with support for the non-profit community. To that end, we are giving free Professional accounts to non-profits that elevate the voices of Black entrepreneurs, artists, activists, and small businesses.

In addition, we’ve created templates aimed at encouraging open, anti-racist communication and action. In this post, we’ll look at a few ways these templates can be helpful to your organization.

DOS AND DON’TS: ORGANIZING A COMMUNITY EVENT

Show viewers how to organize their own community events by sharing best practices. Simply add your own text, and replace the photos and video clips. For even faster creation, keep the photos and video clips as they are, replace the text and produce.

SUGGESTED READING LIST

Recently, both Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories have seen rapid growth on social media. For effective content that’s easy to share, add your list of recommended books to this vertical, Stories-friendly template.

NON-PROFIT LIST

Need more ways to raise awareness? Provide a list of non-profits your audience can donate to and support. Replace the template text with the organizations’ names, websites, and Instagram handles to make it easier for viewers to connect.

CALL-TO-ACTION QUOTE

Encourage your audience to act with an inspirational quote paired with a call to action. Add a photo or video clip that relates to your cause. Replace the quote in the quote block, and you’re ready to share.

We’re committed to helping

We’ll keep finding ways to support our non-profit customers as they fight for social justice. We hope the resources above inspire you to take action and help you lead the conversation.

Is there something else we can do to help you communicate, educate, and fund raise? Let us know in the comments below.