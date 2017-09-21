New Storyboards for Schools

Part of providing an effective education is communicating with students and their families. That applies whether it relates to teachers in the classroom, or administrators sharing events on a school-wide or district-wide scale.

That’s why we put together two new storyboards for educators, both of which are optimized for social media, but would also make a great addition to emails or school websites. If you haven’t used our storyboards before, check out exactly how they work:

Every storyboard can be changed to match your school colors, and fonts can be replaced or re-sized to fit your needs. We’ve also got quick previews of both of our new storyboards to help you decide which might be right for your needs.

School Newsletter

Give your school bulletin an upgrade with a video newsletter. Share weekly or monthly highlights that’ll help you stay connected to your school community. Newsletters can be shared almost anywhere. Create a virtual bulletin board by playing your newsletter on school TVs, share your video via email or on the school webpage, or post it on social media to reach parents.

School Promo

Let students and their parents know what makes your school special with this new storyboard. With it, you can create a top 5 list to let parents and students know all the benefits your school offers. You can also extend the top 5 concept, sharing reasons to join the PTA or a school club, to donate to a fundraiser, or to come out in support of a school team.

Each storyboard is easy to use, with a simple drag-and-drop interface that lets you add your own content in just a few clicks. And all marketing videos are customizable, with options for changing colors and fonts to match your school colors. In a few minutes, you’ll have your own video, tailor-made for social media or emails to parents.

Have you used our new storyboards yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below. Or if you want more info on how to create a video using our Marketing Video Builder, check out our post on making your first Animoto video.