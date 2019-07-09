Join the Instagram Challenge: Video for the Feed, Stories, and IGTV

Hi! I’m Lucas, Animoto’s Content & Community Manager. We recently kicked off a three week challenge in our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, and it’s not too late to join in!

Brush up on your skills creating videos for the Instagram feed, Instagram Stories, and IGTV, with tips from yours truly, and share them in our group for feedback from fellow video creators.

Note: When you share the video in the group, make a mention in the post that you created the video for the Instagram Challenge.

Challenge #1: Create a Video for the Instagram Feed

Start your Instagram Challenge by creating a video for your brand’s Instagram feed. Click the button below for tips, ideas, and additional resources to help you succeed on IG. When you’re all done, or if you have any questions along the way, post the video in our Facebook group.

Challenge #2: Create a Video for Stories

For the second challenge, take your brand’s Instagram Stories presence to the next level with video. If you’re an iOS user, you can use our new app, Animoto: Social Video Editor, to create your Story. If not, we’ve included a couple simple steps right over here to create your Story using our web app. As always, we want to see your Stories when you’re all done.

Challenge #3: Create a Video for IGTV

For the final challenge, we’re asking you to create a video for IGTV. As a longer-form platform, you’ll need to carefully consider what sort of content you want to share that will engage an audience over an extended period of time. Not to worry, we’ve included several ideas that you can put your own spin on in the blog post below, as well as links to our guides to all things IGTV, analytics, and beyond.

Ready to get started?

Sound good? Join our Facebook group, if you aren’t already a member, and start creating videos for your Instagram feed, Stories, and IGTV.

Our group is a non-judgmental space for you to receive feedback from fellow small business owners, so if you run into any trouble along the way, or just need a few extra sets of eyes on your work, don’t be afraid to stop by before you feel like you have a final product on your hands.

I’m looking forward to seeing what you come up with!