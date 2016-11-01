Grabbing Attention With Text: Writing For Video with Ann Handley

Back in July, best-selling author, keynote speaker, and Chief Content Officer of MarketingProfs, Ann Handley, shared 3 Tips for Writing Great Copy for Your Marketing Videos on our blog. Last week, she shared more on the topic of writing for video in a short interview, aired during our Social Video Marketing Summit.

“We all know that video is hugely important on social media,” Ann says. “But writing is also important. The two are intertwined — they’re not mutually exclusive. So if you are a good writer and also think of things from your customers’ point of view, you can also produce amazing videos.”

Watch the full video below to learn Ann’s tips for grabbing attention with video, including how to go back and edit to perfect your titles and how to ensure that your content is customer-focused.

