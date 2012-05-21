Worth Every Penny: Business Marketing Book Makes Best-Seller Lists

Congratulations to our friends, Sarah Petty and Erin Verbeck, authors of “Worth Every Penny: Build a Business That Thrills Your Customers and Still Charge What You’re Worth.”

Their new book has made a number of best-seller lists including The New York Times , USA Today’s Money Best Sellers and the Wall Street Journal Hardcover Business Best-Selling Book lists! Wow!

It’s especially thrilling for us because Sarah and Erin included Animoto as a tool for businesses using video to spread their message and convey their value. In fact, Sarah has been a contributor to the Animoto blog for a couple years now. We’d like to think we recognized her brilliance from the beginning!

If you have a business that is looking for new ideas and ways to grow, please get a copy of Worth Every Penny! And then link your business Animoto video in the comments below. We’d love to see what you create!