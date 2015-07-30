Meet the Winners of the 2015 Start Something Challenge

As part of our mission to make video creation easy for everyone, we partnered with Rising Tide Capital for the second time this year to support their 2015 Start Something Challenge. New Jersey entrepreneurs pitched their businesses using 30-second Animoto videos for the opportunity to win business grants up to $10,000.

Today, we’re excited to introduce you to the three winners!

1st Place Winner: BiArté Biker Gear Corporation

Congratulations to the grand prize winner, Omar Ruffin of BiArté Biker Gear Corporation, who received a $10,000 grant for his business. BiArté Biker Gear Corporation produces the BIKER-SOC, a protective shoe cover for motorcyclists, which you can learn more about in the video below.

2nd Place Winner: Angel Hugs 4 All

Angela Huggins of Angel Hugs 4 All came in second place and received a $7,500 grant. Angela’s business is currently focused on teaching children to make dolls through sewing classes.

3rd Place Winner: Bergen-Lafayette Montessori School

In third place, receiving a $5,000 grant to fuel her business, is Myani Lawson of the Bergen-Lafayette Montessori School, a dual-language preschool and kindergarten center.

88 entrepreneurs submitted videos across five categories. They used offline and online marketing channels to increase views to their videos and the top 6 in each sector made it into the semi-final round. The ten finalists, selected according to a public vote, presented their pitches before a panel of judges on Tuesday night.

We were so inspired by all of the businesses that took part in The Start Something Challenge. It’s been exciting to see how each of them used video to tell their story and increase their visibility online. You can watch all of their videos on the challenge website.

Are you using video to promote your business? We’d love to see how. Share your experience with us in the comments below.