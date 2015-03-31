Contest: Win a Ticket to WistiaFest!

From May 18-20, 2015, video creation novices and pros will converge in Cambridge, MA for WistiaFest – a three-day extravaganza of hands-on learning, video marketing expertise, and fun. If you’re looking to beef up your video marketing strategy, it’s the place to be, and we’re excited to announce that we’re giving away two tickets.
Interested? Use Animoto to make a video convincing us that you should go to WistiaFest. You can create and submit your video through the following process:
1. Register as an Animoto user (if you haven’t already)
Don’t have an Animoto premium account? Click here to learn how to remove the watermark from your contest submission.
We’ll contact two winners via Twitter direct message.
To qualify, submit your video by April 13, 2015 at 11:59pm ET. Two winners will be selected based on…
Not sure where to start? Jeff from the Animoto Team put together this fun sample video for inspiration!
Note: Winners will be responsible for their own airfare, lodging, and other travel expenses associated with attending the conference.
