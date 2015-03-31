Contest: Win a Ticket to WistiaFest!

From May 18-20, 2015, video creation novices and pros will converge in Cambridge, MA for WistiaFest – a three-day extravaganza of hands-on learning, video marketing expertise, and fun. If you’re looking to beef up your video marketing strategy, it’s the place to be, and we’re excited to announce that we’re giving away two tickets.

Interested? Use Animoto to make a video convincing us that you should go to WistiaFest. You can create and submit your video through the following process:

1. Register as an Animoto user (if you haven’t already)

Create a video telling us a bit about yourself, what you’re doing with video, and what excites you most about WistiaFest. Be sure to include the following: At least 1 video clip At least 1 image At least 1 title or caption Music from the Animoto library Post a link to your finished Animoto video on Twitter and include the text “__Hey @animoto, send me to #WistiaFest!”__

Don’t have an Animoto premium account? Click here to learn how to remove the watermark from your contest submission.

We’ll contact two winners via Twitter direct message.

To qualify, submit your video by April 13, 2015 at 11:59pm ET. Two winners will be selected based on…

how well you leveraged Animoto features.

how engaging our expert panel found your storytelling to be.

how compelling our panel found your message to be

Click here for the full official rules.

Not sure where to start? Jeff from the Animoto Team put together this fun sample video for inspiration!

Note: Winners will be responsible for their own airfare, lodging, and other travel expenses associated with attending the conference.

Are you new to Animoto? Find out how it works and sign up here.