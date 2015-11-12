Webinar: 6 Keys to Boosting Social Engagement with Video

On social, video is bigger than ever. In an earnings call last week, Facebook announced that they’re now racking up over 8 billion video views per day (up from 4 billion in April). Consumers want more video content and, as a result, social networks are offering more functionality to support the growing need.

1.5 million small and medium-sized businesses shared videos on Facebook in September of this year. Were you among them? Whether you’re looking to start using video to ramp up your presence on social, or looking to give your already existing social video strategy a boost, we’ve teamed up with Sprout Social to bring you a webinar to help.

On Thursday, November 19, 2015, join us at 11am PST/1pm CST/2pm EST for 6 Keys to Boosting Social Engagement with Video. Animoto’s Director of Partner Management Jeff Kahsen will join Sprout Social Digital Marketing Specialist Michael Patterson to discuss how to:

Create unique social media videos at scale

Distribute your videos to your social channels

Analyze performance to inform new videos