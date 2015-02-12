Animoto Blog

Webinar: Boost Your Business With Rich Media

Megan O'Neill

We’ve teamed up with the local business marketing pros at Main Street Hub for a free webinar, Boost Your Business – How to engage more customers through rich media.

On February 25 at 3:00 PM Eastern, Animoto’s Jeff Platt will join Main Street Hub’s Andrew Glass to explore how you can leverage photos and videos to generate leads and keep your existing customers coming back with a focus on:

  • Defining your online audience
  • Driving customers to your business through online engagement
  • Creating content that’s highly shareable
  • And more!

[Updated March 3, 2015]

Missed it? Not to worry. You can check out the full webinar in the video below.

