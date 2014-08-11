Video SEO 101: Content

What is SEO? You’ve heard the term SEO hundreds of times and you’ve been told it is important for your business. But what exactly does it mean, and how do you make it work for you?

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the practice of improving a website in order increase traffic from search engines. SEO can seem complex, but almost everything fits into four basic categories:

Content (the text, images, and videos on your site)

HTML (the source code used)

Site architecture (how that content is organized)

Links (how other sites link to you, including social media)

Video SEO is simply leveraging video content to drive more organic traffic to your site. Adding video to your site brings two main advantages:

People love video content, which means search engines love it too. Video is tougher to produce than text or images, so there’s less competition, which means it’s easier to rank.

A 2009 Forrester Research study found that a webpage with a video is 50 times more likely to show up on the first page of a Google search page than one without. Video gives you a huge advantage over the competition.

You’ve heard the saying “Content is King” – the same goes for video SEO. The first step to improving your site’s video SEO value is to make sure your video content is compelling, relevant to your audience, and reflects your brand. A great video with no other SEO optimization is still going to have more SEO value than a bad video with all the bells and whistles.

Before you worry too much about your video’s rank on search engine results page, make sure your video it relevant to your audience. The best place to start with any kind of SEO is with a little research. Keyword research is a great way to find out what your users care about. Google’s Keyword Planner is an easy tool to gauge the demand for different keywords – as well as competition for each.

Now that you know what terms are most popular, determine which term are the most relevant to your users, and figure out how you can add value to the conversation about that topic. It’s tempting to go after the terms with the highest traffic, but you want to find the terms that will bring the right kind of users to your site.

Next, create a video with a high likelihood for sharing and engagement. Video is quickly becoming one of the best opportunities for content marketing, because it’s more engaging than other mediums. High-quality video content is highly engaging, memorable, and more shareable than plain text.

Search engines can’t actually watch your videos, but there are steps you can take to help them out. Video titles, descriptions, and transcriptions are all great ways to share more information about your video with search engines and users alike. Be sure to use descriptive phrases and keywords in the title and description of your video to help give context. Also, video transcriptions are a great way to give search engines visibility into what’s going on in your video. There are several free or cheap services to quickly generate transcripts these days.

Once you’ve mastered your video’s content you can move on to optimizing the code, site structure, and link-building tactics. We’ll be back with articles dedicated to each of these topics in the future.

Ready to create a video for your website? Check out our free Pro trial.