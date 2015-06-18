Introducing Our Video Marketing 101 Facebook Series

Looking to up your video marketing game? Today we’re launching a new Video Marketing 101 series on Facebook. Like Animoto for Business on Facebook to stay up to date on the series, as well as all our latest news and blog posts.

Video Marketing 101 is a quick weekly stat, tip, or piece of advice designed to help you take your video marketing knowledge to the next level. Check out the first tip below, and stay tuned to Facebook for a new one each Thursday.

Are there certain aspects of video marketing you’re interested in learning more about? Let us know by sharing a comment with us below, or on Facebook.