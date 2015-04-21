Creative Inspiration: Beefing Up Your Video Strategy with User Generated Content

Is your video strategy feeling a little dull? Whether you don’t have the time to create regular videos on your own, or you’re just looking to try something a little different, user generated content (UGC) can be a creative solution.

UGC is exactly what it sounds like: content created by your users, customers, or fans. This content can be shared as-is or repurposed. For instance, you could upload a video created by one of your customers directly to Facebook or YouTube on its own, as Blue Apron did with this Facebook post, or you could invite your customers or fans to share photos and videos that will be repurposed into a video montage. We recently featured the testimonial video below, featuring photos submitted by happy CastCovers! customers. Check it out the full post featuring CastCoverz! testimonial video on our blog.

Featuring your customers, and the content they create, isn’t only a nice way to beef up your video content calendar, but it’s also a great way to infuse your business with a sense of authenticity and trustworthiness. Seeing happy customers in action makes prospective customers more confident that they’ll be happy with you as well.

Thinking about trying to create a video with UGC? We recommend starting out by asking users to submit photos and videos on a particular topic via email or on your social networks. For example, if you’re real estate agent, you might ask clients to share photos of themselves posing in front of their new homes; If you sell a product, you might ask for photos of people using your product or videos of them talking about what they like about your product. Note: If you’re going to share or repurpose content, make sure to get permission from the person that created it (and confirmation that they own the rights to everything in the videos or photos they’ve shared).

If you’re hoping to get a little more creative with UGC video, we’ve compiled some great brand UGC campaigns to inspire you.

Coca-Cola “This Is AHH”

Coca-Cola created “This Is AHH” last year. They invited fans to show them “their best interpretation of AHH” and compiled the best submissions to create this national commercial.

Target “Acceptance”

This emotional video compilation of high schoolers opening their college acceptance letters was part of a campaign to promote Target’s education initiatives. We hope you’ve got your tissues handy (for tears of happiness, of course!).

Microsoft Lumia “31 Resolutions in 31 Days”

Microsoft Lumia shared user stories around New Years resolutions in 2015.

Coca-Cola “Happiness is Movement”

Here’s another one from Coca-Cola. For this video, they cut together a compilation of people showing how they move to have fun, to promote an active lifestyle.

Have you created a video with user generated content? We’d love to see it. Share a link with us on our Facebook page or in the comments below.