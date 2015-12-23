Spotlight on Business: Simple Home Staging Strategies with Tori Toth

Our users have found so many unique ways market themselves with Animoto, from product videos to customer testimonials and everything in between. In today’s Spotlight on Business, we take a look at how award-winning home staging expert, best selling author, and trainer Tori Toth uses video to promote herself and her book through showcasing her expertise with video.

Tori’s goal is to providing her clients and readers with the tools they need to add value by preparing and showcasing their homes for sale. She tells us that “magazines, home stores, and model homes inspire how I arrange items, especially accessories. I love helping homeowners create a space that feels at home.”

Style: Slide

Song: “I’m At Home With You” by CK Barlow

Tori has created and shared a number of videos with home staging tips, like the one above, and finds video to be an incredibly effective marketing tool. “As a TV reporter in my past life, I know how important it is to tell a story through images. I began incorporating video into my company by simply making short how-to YouTube videos on home staging. I then created a series of videos to help build my email list and also use video in my brand new online home staging video course that has over 40 how-to videos to help sellers prepare their own homes for sale. I love using video to educate, but more importantly to build trust and build my brand.”

