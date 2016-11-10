5 Tips For Creating An Effective Landing Page Video

This blog post was written by our friends at Instapage.
Landing pages have one objective: to persuade visitors to take action — whether that’s subscribing to a newsletter, downloading an ebook, registering for a webinar, or signing up for a service, among other things.
Looking to implement video on your landing page? These tips will help you get the most out of your investment and ensure that your landing page makes a great first impression.
You only have a few seconds to capture your visitors’ attention. If your video isn’t high quality and well produced, what you’re promoting will also appear low quality. To that end, high definition video certainly helps. Include unique graphics to add some creative flare to keep your visitor engaged.
Take one of Salesforce’s landing pages, for example:
What they did well:
This Salesforce video isn’t just a great example of high quality. They also did these things well:
When prospects visit your landing page, they want quick answers to their problem. Your video should convey your message within 45-90 seconds, because the longer your landing page video is, the greater the chance for page abandonment.
Main Street Hub made terrific use of video — more than one, actually — on their landing page.
Above the fold:
Below the fold:
What they did well:
What is the goal of your video landing page? Do you want prospects to sign up for your newsletter? Do you want them to download an ebook or tip list? Are you attempting to generate donations or sales?
Whatever the goal, be straight forward so prospects have no doubt what you want them to do. When given too many options, or unclear options, people will not make a decision.
Take Mercy Ships’ page, for example. Their video focuses on raising awareness and generating donations:
What they did well:
Videos must be tempting for visitors to click play. The static image, or the thumbnail, that greets your audience before they press play should be A/B tested to see which type of image works best. Learn more about A/B testing on the Instapage website.
If your thumbnail looks unedited, with awkward facial expressions, or is unrelated to your main goal, the chances of your potential client pressing play diminish. Be creative and choose an effective thumbnail that will make them want to see more.
Rosetta Stone is a good example of a video landing page with a great attention-grabbing thumbnail image:
Your video’s CTA should be consistent, singular, and align with both the video content and the landing page. Only ask your customer to do one thing. It’s imperative you understand your customer’s problem and how you can help solve it for them.
Provide your audience one option (like these examples from Vidyard) so they know exactly what to do like Act! does here:
What they did well:
Creating a video landing page is worth it
Don’t give up on your first try when creating a video landing page just because it doesn’t perform as well as you hoped. Taking time to refine your production (A/B testing, re-editing and sometimes even re-shooting) will lead you to a highly successful video landing page experience.
Provide your audience with a simple experience, but persuade them that your solution is the best (and only) solution. In the end, high quality videos that are short, focused on one goal, include an intriguing thumbnail, and have a clear CTA will help you maximize conversions.
