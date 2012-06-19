5 Tips on using Instagram for Business

Note: the following is a guest post by photographer and Clickin Moms team member Courtney Keim. Courtney shares great ideas for how to turn Instagram into a tool for your business!

I love, love, love seeing HOW other photographers work in addition to actually viewing their work.

Most recently I’ve noticed a larger number of businesses, news organizations and television shows using Instagram to show behind-the-scenes footage of what goes on in their day-to-day operations. I thought to myself, why don’t I do something like this?

I could get a studio candid and post it via Instagram? It will reach a different audience than my blog or Facebook, needs less processing and is yet another way to reach my clients. Now, for me, I also have many personal photos on my Instagram feed (I think 99% are), but I think too often clients see us as only setting up the perfect photo. Even in my everyday shots I post of my children on my blog, I take some time to edit.

The beauty of Instagram is just that – it’s instant.

So now let’s get into what exactly Instagram can do for your business. I am not talking about how to process an amazing iPhone photo but actually how to incorporate it INTO your business.

1. Promote your Instagram feed on your Facebook Fan Page.

Get some interest into these photos too! Did you know you can link your Instagram to your Facebook page? Yes, you read that right. Add the app and let your fans feel special as an ‘Insider’.

2. Add your Instagram photos to your blog.

Automatically post your Instagram photos to your Blog under a separate category with a fun name (phone-tography or day in the life, for example). Use IFTTT to push the publication of any of your Instagram posts onto your blog automatically. There are endless possibilities of where you can publish these photos too. Just look at the ‘recipes’ they have cooked up for you!

3. Give people insight into how cool you are!

Have you joined the Clickin Moms Instagram project CMGlimpse? If not, you definitely should! It gives you insight into the lives of so many of our members and can showcase to the world how super cool you are (and our community). As I write this, there were over 4,000 photos within Instagram tagged with #cmglimpse. Each week, you are prompted with some amazing ideas to get you thinking outside the normal scope of your cell phone photos. Some members have gotten even more creative using their Olloclip that can be purchased from the Clickin Moms store.

4. An insider’s view.

This is the big differentiator – give them sneak peeks. Just remember, it’s like any other site and you must be aware of the power, perception and privacy of your posts. I post photos as I process images to give clients a sneak peek.

Director of Clickin Moms Pro Sarah Phillips gives us a glimpse of her day assisting wedding photographers Zach and Jody during a wedding in Boston. And lastly some vendors, like ColorIncProLab, use it to show recent product offerings, sales and much more!

Final Tip: Take those Instragam Photos and Make an Animoto Video

You can import Instagram photos directly into Animoto to create videos in seconds. Then post the video you create to your wall, blog, or email a video of the behind the scenes shots you Instagrammed to the client so it will be waiting in their inbox when they get home!

While Instagram may not be for everyone, don’t worry about limiting your clients by thinking only those with iPhones can view it (it’s available for Android users now too)! And you can even check out Instagram photos with your computer. Every single one of these images was pulled from Webstagram.

