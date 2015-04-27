Using Animoto to Tell the Story of Your Business

This post was written, in celebration of National Tell a Story Day, by Mary Schiller, a life coach and author who writes and publishes fiction under the pen name, Maggie Waters. You can find Mary online at maryschiller.com and minimoviesforthemind.com.
How do you tell a compelling, yet concise story about your business through video? You may only have 60 to 90 seconds to hold someone’s attention (or even less) when they visit your website. Here’s a simple way to construct a video that captures the attention of your visitors and tells your business’ story – even if you don’t consider yourself a writer or director.
For the purposes of this article, I’ve taken inspiration from photo essays on news or travel websites and in magazines. These are a series of photos that tell a story about a particular person or place. You can use a similar technique to create a video for your business with photos and video clips, using Animoto. You don’t need an expensive camera or gear to get started. If you have a mobile device, like an iPhone, that shoots video or photos, you’re all set.
To structure this type of video story using photos and/or video clips (a mix works well, too), here are some simple steps I recommend following. They are ideal for behind-the-scenes clips featuring a product being made, or for tours of retail shops or restaurants and will give your viewer a good look into what it would be like to visit in real life.
Keep this simple structure in mind of starting wide and zooming in on the action as the story progresses.
Here are a few more quick tips:
Mary’s tips are a great starting point for anyone looking to create a video giving viewers a look inside their business. These types of videos can be great fodder for your social media profiles, or an About Us section on your website. Looking for inspiration on creating other types of business videos? Check out some of the other posts on our blog:
