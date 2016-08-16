The Power of Storytelling for Real Estate Videos

Beth from the Animoto team is moving to NYC and selling her beautiful home in West Virginia. In July, she shared a property video that she created with Animoto and, in under a month, it racked up over 34,000 views, was shared over 500 times (for real!), and resulted in a number of inquiries and in-person property viewings. How did she do it? Storytelling.

Beth did more than show impersonal photographs of the exterior and interior of her house. She added video clips that would allow the viewer to place themselves on this peaceful farm and imagine the story of what it would be like to live there.

Beth says, “I wanted to convey a feeling that one might get to live on a farm in such a peaceful location. To do this, I shot video clips — like the stream that rolls through the valley and the animals on the grounds — so that potential buyers could really get that feeling of what it’s like to live there.”

Beth posted the video to her personal Facebook page and shared it on her photography business page so that she could boost it to get a bit more reach. She put $120 behind the post and, while it was being promoted, it was shared 300 times. But it didn’t stop there. The post has been shared an additional 200 times since the boost ended. “We’ve had a lot of inquiries as a result of the video too,” says Beth. “And at least two people that have viewed the home so far can be attributed to seeing the video on Facebook.”

Looking to create an effective real estate video to sell your own home or a client’s home? Follow Beth’s lead and incorporate photos and video clips that allow viewers to really see themselves living there. And don’t forget to include information at the end of the video letting viewers know how to get in touch for more information, be it a website, an email address, or a phone number.

Have you created a real estate video that performed really well? We’d love to see it. Share it with us in the comments or reach out to us on Twitter or Facebook.