Storyboard Tips: Expert How To, Tabletop Recipe, and Fashion Lookbook How To

Have you heard the news? There are some new storyboards in town! An Expert How To, a Fashion Lookbook How To, and a Table Top Recipe have joined our storyboard collection.

These storyboards were designed and created by Animoto Senior Producer Irina Dvalidze. What was Irina’s inspiration? She says, “I wanted to create storyboards that would inspire our customers to experiment with bold text. I wanted them to try something different to help their projects stand out in an oversaturated newsfeed.”

To help you get the most out of these beautiful new storyboards, Irina shared a few tips for each. Check out the storyboard videos and tips below and then dive into making them your own!

Expert How To

The Expert How To storyboard uses our Horizon video style and the font Montserrat, along with the song “Pulse” by Evgeny Kiselevich, which you can find in our music library. It’s designed to help you create a video showcasing your expertise and is our first storyboard that includes voice-over!

Tips

Set yourself up for success with our Expert How To storyboard with these tips:

Shoot for seamless voice-over. You’ll notice that some of the blocks in this storyboard contain voice-over, while others contain the natural audio from the video clips. To ensure that the sound of your video clips matches that of the voice-over you record in Animoto, we’ve compiled some tips for creating seamless voice-over in Animoto.

You’ll notice that some of the blocks in this storyboard contain voice-over, while others contain the natural audio from the video clips. To ensure that the sound of your video clips matches that of the voice-over you record in Animoto, we’ve compiled some in Animoto. Go big with numbers. Numbers are something that people really latch onto, so try emphasizing stats and numbers by placing them in the title field on their own. Include the rest of the sentence or stat in the subtitle field.

Numbers are something that people really latch onto, so try emphasizing stats and numbers by placing them in the title field on their own. Include the rest of the sentence or stat in the subtitle field. Vary your shots. When you’re shooting video of yourself or your talent talking to the camera, mix things up by capturing the script from wide, medium, and tight shots. This’ll help add visual interest to your video.

When you’re shooting video of yourself or your talent talking to the camera, mix things up by capturing the script from wide, medium, and tight shots. This’ll help add visual interest to your video. Get comfortable on camera. If you’re the one that’ll be talking, get comfortable on camera. Don’t worry about sticking exactly to a script. Pretend like you’re talking to a friend at a party and telling them about something you’re really passionate and excited about. And don’t forget to smile!

Tabletop Recipe

The Tabletop Recipe storyboard is designed for creating mouth-watering cooking videos in the style of those you’ve likely seen taking over your own newsfeed. It features our Bulletin video style, the font Montserrat, and the song “Ragtime Jalopy” by Ross MacLachlan, which you can find in our music library.

Tips

Ready to dive in and create your own Tabletop Recipe video? Here are some tips to get you started on the right foot:

Establish text logic. When creating a recipe video, it’s especially important to consider the formatting of your text for clarity. Keep things consistent by establishing a logical setup for text. Try using the same type of colors and title/subtitle formatting for specific types of blocks: title blocks, ingredient blocks, and recipe blocks, for instance.

When creating a recipe video, it’s especially important to consider the formatting of your text for clarity. Keep things consistent by establishing a logical setup for text. Try using the same type of colors and title/subtitle formatting for specific types of blocks: title blocks, ingredient blocks, and recipe blocks, for instance. Mix up your angles. While you’re mixing up your ingredients, mix up your angles as well. If every clip is shot from above it’ll start to get repetitive, so be sure to include a few shots from different angles.

While you’re mixing up your ingredients, mix up your angles as well. If every clip is shot from above it’ll start to get repetitive, so be sure to include a few shots from different angles. Think about movement. Video affords you the opportunity to showcase some of the moving parts of your process. For instance, instead of showing flour in a bowl, show the flour being sifted into the bowl.

Video affords you the opportunity to showcase some of the moving parts of your process. For instance, instead of showing flour in a bowl, show the flour being sifted into the bowl. Play with time-lapse. You’ve likely got a time-lapse video feature on your phone. Using time-lapse is a nice way to shorten longer processes while still showing them in their entirety.

You’ve likely got a time-lapse video feature on your phone. Using time-lapse is a nice way to shorten longer processes while still showing them in their entirety. Use props. Set the stage for your recipe with props. Instead of an empty bowl on an empty table, bring in color and variety by adding a few other items to your table—not to overcrowd it, but just to add subtle interest.

Fashion Lookbook How To

Last but not least, our new Fashion Lookbook How To is designed to help you really make an impact with big, bold text. It works well for sharing a series of hacks, must-have products, or a new collection. This storyboard features our Concrete editing style and the font Teko and is backed by the song “Baby Did You Know (Instrumental)” by Wasted Fangs, which you can find in our music library.

Tips

Check out these tips to help you make the most of the Fashion Lookbook How To storyboard:

Lead with what makes your product unique. In the same way the shirt in this storyboard can be worn 5 unique ways, what’s unique about your product? If you can’t think of anything related to your product, what’s trending within your industry right now? Try creating a video about that!

In the same way the shirt in this storyboard can be worn 5 unique ways, what’s unique about your product? If you can’t think of anything related to your product, what’s trending within your industry right now? Try creating a video about that! Use negative space. The wall behind the model in this storyboard serves as a nice clean backdrop for text. You can get a similar effect by shooting in front of a wall yourself, or choosing from existing or stock images that have negative space, or empty, blank space.

The wall behind the model in this storyboard serves as a nice clean backdrop for text. You can get a similar effect by shooting in front of a wall yourself, or choosing from existing or stock images that have negative space, or empty, blank space. Use 1-second blocks for bursts. The intro to this storyboard splits the title over four separate blocks to create a burst effect. To replicate this trick, make sure each blocks in your burst displays for just one second.

For more tips from Irina, check out our blog post on designer-approved tips for adding text to social videos. And don’t forget that we’re here to help you through every step of your video creation process. Join our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community for ideas, inspiration, and feedback.

Happy video making!