Storyboard Tips: Expert How To, Tabletop Recipe, and Fashion Lookbook How To

Have you heard the news? There are some new storyboards in town! An Expert How To, a Fashion Lookbook How To, and a Table Top Recipe have joined our storyboard collection.
These storyboards were designed and created by Animoto Senior Producer Irina Dvalidze. What was Irina’s inspiration? She says, “I wanted to create storyboards that would inspire our customers to experiment with bold text. I wanted them to try something different to help their projects stand out in an oversaturated newsfeed.”
To help you get the most out of these beautiful new storyboards, Irina shared a few tips for each. Check out the storyboard videos and tips below and then dive into making them your own!
The Expert How To storyboard uses our Horizon video style and the font Montserrat, along with the song “Pulse” by Evgeny Kiselevich, which you can find in our music library. It’s designed to help you create a video showcasing your expertise and is our first storyboard that includes voice-over!
Set yourself up for success with our Expert How To storyboard with these tips:
The Tabletop Recipe storyboard is designed for creating mouth-watering cooking videos in the style of those you’ve likely seen taking over your own newsfeed. It features our Bulletin video style, the font Montserrat, and the song “Ragtime Jalopy” by Ross MacLachlan, which you can find in our music library.
Ready to dive in and create your own Tabletop Recipe video? Here are some tips to get you started on the right foot:
Last but not least, our new Fashion Lookbook How To is designed to help you really make an impact with big, bold text. It works well for sharing a series of hacks, must-have products, or a new collection. This storyboard features our Concrete editing style and the font Teko and is backed by the song “Baby Did You Know (Instrumental)” by Wasted Fangs, which you can find in our music library.
Check out these tips to help you make the most of the Fashion Lookbook How To storyboard:
For more tips from Irina, check out our blog post on designer-approved tips for adding text to social videos. And don’t forget that we’re here to help you through every step of your video creation process. Join our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community for ideas, inspiration, and feedback.
Happy video making!
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.