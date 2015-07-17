Spotlight on Business: Businesses Compete for $10,000 in “The Start Something Challenge”

Here at Animoto, we’re committed to the mission of making video creation easy for everyone. So for the second time, we’ve partnered with Rising Tide Capital to support the 2015 Start Something Challenge — a statewide pitch competition for New Jersey entrepreneurs. The competition empowers entrepreneurs by challenging them to create a 30-second video pitch using Animoto for the opportunity to win a $10,000 business grant.

The submissions are in and voting is now open in 5 categories – Fashion & Beauty; Food; Arts, Crafts & Entertainment; Public, Social & Health; and Other Professional Services.

We’ve been inspired watching the videos created as part of the challenge. It’s a thrill being a part of helping these businesses increase their visibility online, through the power of video. In total, these videos have driven over 46,000 views on YouTube so far. Check out a few of the submissions below. But be sure to view more and cast your votes on the Start Something Challenge website. Voting is open through July 19.

Good luck to everyone who entered! We’ll be featuring the winning videos here on our blog – so stay tuned.