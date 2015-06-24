Spotlight on Business: Capturing the Excitement of Camp Magnet 2015

Video can be a great way to capture the excitement of an experience or event, and this week’s Spotlight on Business features a video that does just that.

Earlier this summer, Animoto’s own Head of Customer Owners, Becky, participated in Camp Magnet – a 4 day intensive improv program run by Magnet Theater in NYC. Becky says, “This was my third year going to Camp Magnet, and it definitely won’t be my last. Magnet Theater does such an awesome job of creating a fun, playful, and thought-provoking environment for improvisers to become better at their craft while making new friends.” Here’s her recap video.

An event video like this not only serves as a fun keepsake for event participants, but it’s also a nice piece of content to share with your social media followers, on your company blog or website, and to promote future events. And with Animoto, it’s easy to create a video like this.

Shoot a lot of photos and video clips at the event. Be sure to capture an array that features as many of the people and activities as possible. Include titles to give context to what’s being shown in the photos. Select music that captures the mood of the event. Include a call to action; a link back to a website where viewers can find more information, as the above video includes, is always a good idea.

Have you used Animoto to create an event recap video? We’d love to see it. Share a link with us in the comments below.