Introducing The Social Video Marketing Summit: Tune in October 26

_UPDATE: _The live broadcase of our Social Video Marketing Summit has ended. Head over to our Facebook page to watch the replay !

We’re passionate about helping you and your business stand out on social media — that’s why we recently launched our new Marketing Video Builder. And to help you take your social video game to the next level, we’re excited to announce that next week we’ll be hosting our first Social Video Marketing Summit.

The Social Video Marketing Summit will be streaming live on our Facebook page on Wednesday October 26, starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

We’ve put together a great lineup of social media experts that’ll be sharing tips about getting the most out of your video strategy on Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, and beyond. Here’s who’s on the agenda:

Sue Bryce**, “Videos That You Can Make Today for Your Business”

**Over the past 8 years, award-winning photographer Sue Bryce has taught thousands of photographers and businesses how to stand out with their marketing.

Mari Smith**, “The Formula for Getting Your Facebook Videos Seen”

**Known as “the Queen of Facebook,” Mari Smith is one of the world’s leading social media thought leaders and an early adopter of video marketing.

Vanessa Joy**, “5 Elements of Successful Social Videos”

**Vanessa Joy has been teaching small businesses and photographers how to get the most out of the time they spend on marketing since 2009.

Tim Schmoyer**, “Easy Ways to Grow Your YouTube Channel”

**Tim Schmoyer is the founder of Video Creators and one of the most influential YouTube strategists. He trains creators to grow an audience on YouTube.

Ann Handley**, “Grabbing Attention with Text: Writing for Video”

**Ann Handley is a veteran of creating and managing digital content to build relationships for organizations and individuals.

Frankie Greek**, “Don’t Overthink It: Snapchat Marketing for Beginners”

**Frankie Greek is a journalist, host, and social media wiz kid that specializes in using Snapchat for brands.

Planning to tune in? RSVP to get a reminder on the day of the event. Hope you’ll join us!