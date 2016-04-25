We Had a Blast at Social Media Marketing World 2016

Last week, we joined 3,500 marketers and small business owners at Social Media Marketing World in San Diego, as sponsors and attendees. Video was a hot topic at SMMW and it was exciting to be a part of the conversation.

Cyndi Knapic, Head of Animoto for Business, recapped the event in an Animoto video. Check it out:

Speaking of event videos — don’t forget to check out Monique Johnson’s guest blog post on 3 Ways to Use Mobile Video at Trade Shows and Events. Monique was at SMMW too. Were you? What were your favorite takeaways? Leave a comment below!