Announcing the Animoto 2015 Company Holiday Video Contest Winners

We were so excited to see all of the great entries in the Animoto Company Holiday Video Contest! Everyone made amazing videos and made the judges’ jobs very difficult. In the end one video took home the big prize.
Animoto would like to extend a huge thank you to the talented judging panel of small business influencers, Brian Moran, Rieva Lesonsky and Britt Michaelian.
We hope this contest inspired your small business to add video into your marketing plan for 2015 and beyond.
The Grand Prize Winner is the team at Kupper Subaru in Mandan, North Dakota. Congratulations! You are the winners of a new MacBook Pro 13-inch: 2.5GHz.
Winners of a $500 Amazon gift card
Sandlapper Elementary School
Stacey Lange and The KEY Team
Winners of a $100 Amazon gift card
Kirksey Architecture
The Templeton Real Estate Group
Pink Gene Foundation
Winners of a stylish Animoto t-shirt
Diesel’s Dog Store
The Arc of Bristol County
Amramp
Day Air Credit Union
SignUpGenius
GusSits Dog Sitting
The Dance Extension
Claire Jones Landscapes, LLC
South Metro Health Alliance (SMHA)
Peace Learning Center (PLC)
Are you a winner? You should see an email in your inbox with more information. Have questions about the contest? Reach out to A4B@animoto.com.
