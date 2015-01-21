Announcing the Animoto 2015 Company Holiday Video Contest Winners

We were so excited to see all of the great entries in the Animoto Company Holiday Video Contest! Everyone made amazing videos and made the judges’ jobs very difficult. In the end one video took home the big prize.

Animoto would like to extend a huge thank you to the talented judging panel of small business influencers, Brian Moran, Rieva Lesonsky and Britt Michaelian.

We hope this contest inspired your small business to add video into your marketing plan for 2015 and beyond.

The Grand Prize Winner is the team at Kupper Subaru in Mandan, North Dakota. Congratulations! You are the winners of a new MacBook Pro 13-inch: 2.5GHz.

First Place Winners

Winners of a $500 Amazon gift card

Sandlapper Elementary School

Stacey Lange and The KEY Team

Second Place Winners

Winners of a $100 Amazon gift card

Kirksey Architecture

The Templeton Real Estate Group

Pink Gene Foundation

Runner-Up Winners

Winners of a stylish Animoto t-shirt

Diesel’s Dog Store

The Arc of Bristol County

Amramp

Day Air Credit Union

SignUpGenius

GusSits Dog Sitting

The Dance Extension

Claire Jones Landscapes, LLC

South Metro Health Alliance (SMHA)

Peace Learning Center (PLC)

Are you a winner? You should see an email in your inbox with more information. Have questions about the contest? Reach out to A4B@animoto.com.