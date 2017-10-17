Celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month with the U.S. SBA, Facebook & YouTube

On October 24, the U.S. Small Business Administration is partnering with Facebook, YouTube, and Animoto for an event celebrating National Women’s Small Business Month. Together we’re hosting a panel demonstrating how video marketing helps small businesses stand out and start seeing results on social media.

Join us to learn strategies for creating, optimizing, and publishing video marketing content that can help your business thrive. We’ll also be celebrating women-owned small businesses that have been succeeding using video. Here’s what you need to know to sign up:

What: The U.S. Small Business Administration’s “Marketing with Video: Creating a Big Impact for Small Business” event

Where: Live streaming on both Facebook and YouTube

When: October 24, 2017 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Who: Leading women speakers from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Facebook, YouTube, and Animoto. Here’s a full list:

Melody Henderson, Facebook, “Creativity in your Pocket: DIY Mobile Content Creation”

Jen Coleman, YouTube, “Using Video to Entertain, Inspire, and Educate”

Cyndi Knapic, Animoto, “In Good Company: A Celebration of Female Entrepreneurs Who Speak Video”

Beth Goldberg, U.S. Small Business Administration, Event Moderator

Planning to tune in? RSVP to get a reminder on the day of the event. We hope you’ll join us!