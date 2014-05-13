National Small Business Week: PS Photography

Over the years, we have heard from many photographers who use Animoto as part of their photography business in various ways. We asked Susie Canino of PS Photography how she and her team uses video.

The ladies of PS Photography describe their work as modern, unique and fun and we couldn’t agree more! When we asked Susie we she includes video as part of her business she said she “wanted to give clients a unique and emotional experience.” That’s where Animoto comes in.

The PS Photography team has found that all of their clients, from corporate accounts to high school seniors, appreciate a video of their session. “Animoto has helped us make a lasting impression on our clients They, in turn, share the videos with all their family and friends on social media, creating a buzz that would not have happened otherwise!”

