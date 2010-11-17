Small Business Video Marketing Done Right

UNi-PRO, Australia’s leading paint equipment supplier, uses Animoto to create high quality marketing videos.

In this article, we’re going to highlight the key components to making an awesome small business marketing video. Check out the UNi-PRO video below and see for yourself how incorporating these tips can make for a compelling advertisement for a product.

1. Kick off the video with your logo

Animoto videos are so easy to share that you want whoever ends up viewing your video online to remember your name, brand and logo. Starting (and even ending) your video with your company’s logo is an incredibly simple and effective way to get your company’s name ingrained into the minds’ of prospective customers and clients.

2. Images that highlight your product effectively

UNi-PRO does a great job of displaying the product in its packaging, so that it’s easily identifiable when sought after by customers in-store. They also showcase the product in action. Try to incorporate both of these types of images if you can. Make sure there isn’t too much going on in the periphery of your image when taking pictures of your product. You want the item itself front and center, along with key images that showcase the product’s utility in a straightforward manner. Don’t distract the viewer with anything other than your product’s message. And remember, images most definitely can communicate your product’s message.

3. Be concise with copy

Being concise is the key to ensuring your copy will be well-received. A common phrase amongst writers is “there is no good writing, only good re-writing.” Keep this in mind when writing copy. Challenge yourself to shave off unnecessary words. Aim for brevity.

4. Choose the perfect song selection

This suggestion can be true of any type of Animoto video, since music is the backbone of our Cinematic A.I. engine. With that in mind, you’ll be setting the mood of your advertising piece not only with your copy and imagery, but with your soundtrack as well. Be cognizant of your music’s ability to help tell your product’s story. We have 1000+ songs, so definitely check out the library until you find a song that’s just right.

5. Add video

It might be a personal bias, but I find that motion video clips within an Animoto video always add an extra “wow” factor. With so many digital cameras and even smartphones offering high-quality video options, remember to capture video along with your standard product images. This is a total no-brainer when selling a tool or a product that lends itself well to demonstration.

6. Use a Call-to-Action video

What better way to generate leads then to have a video that directs viewers to a purchase area, a Facebook fan page or a newsletter sign-up area at the video’s conclusion? Don’t forget to utilize this powerful feature.

7. Don’t make the video too long

Most TV commercials last 30 seconds or 1 minute for a reason – the average viewer doesn’t have the longest attention span. Similar to tip #3’s mantra, be concise. Trim off excess images that are redundant or similar to others. Get a 2nd (and even 3rd or 4th) opinion from a non-partisan viewer. Ask them what they thought was needlessly included in the video and can be taken out.