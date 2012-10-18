3 Reasons to Use Online Video for Your Business

Companies have found, that, on average, emails with video content have 21% higher conversion rate and 24% higher average order value than emails that had static images that linked to a video.
Source: Experian Marketing Services The 2012 Digital Marketer: Benchmark and Trend Report
Software company Attivio added videos to their website and found that search engine traffic increased by 157%.
Source: MarketingSherpa 2011.
At Zappos.com, purchases increased by 10% when a product video was present. Returns for those products also decreased. Stacksandstacks.com found that customers who viewed a product video were 144% more likely to add that product to their cart than those who didn’t watch.
Sources: Wall Street Journal 2011 & Internet Retailer 2011
