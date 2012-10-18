Animoto Blog

Business

3 Reasons to Use Online Video for Your Business

Lauren Colman

Share

In today’s world, it can be hard for small business owners to figure out what technology reaches consumers and what doesn’t. One platform that is clearly having an effect on sales is the online video ad.

Here are the top three reasons small businesses owners should start using online videos to promote their products:

Small Businesses Use Video

  1. Improve Your Email Efficiency

    Companies have found, that, on average, emails with video content have 21% higher conversion rate and 24% higher average order value than emails that had static images that linked to a video.

    Source: Experian Marketing Services The 2012 Digital Marketer: Benchmark and Trend Report

  2. Bring More People to Your Site

    Software company Attivio added videos to their website and found that search engine traffic increased by 157%.

    Source: MarketingSherpa 2011.

  3. Increase On-site Conversions

    At Zappos.com, purchases increased by 10% when a product video was present. Returns for those products also decreased. Stacksandstacks.com found that customers who viewed a product video were 144% more likely to add that product to their cart than those who didn’t watch.

    Sources: Wall Street Journal 2011 & Internet Retailer 2011

Want to get started using with video in your business?

Check out business video success stories and then get started creating video for your business today!

    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.