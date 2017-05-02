Slideshow or Marketing Video? Which to Choose for Mother’s Day Promotions

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and, whether you’re looking to reach your customers with a special promotion, or just want to wish them a happy day – video is a great way. But when you sit down to make your video in Animoto and click CREATE to get started, you may wonder which of Animoto’s products – the Slideshow Video Builder or the Marketing Video Builder – will best suit your needs.
To help you out, we’ve gone ahead and created two different versions of the same Mother’s Day video – one slideshow video version and one marketing video version. Both promote Anemos Greek Cuisine’s Mother’s Day brunch. Check out both videos below, along with a breakdown of the different features that were used. Then, decide which is right for you to use for your own Mother’s Day marketing.
Note: The Marketing Video Builder is available for Animoto Professional and Business customers.
This square video was created with our Marketing Video Builder, using 5 video clips, 3 photos, and the Anemos logo. It features the Glamour (Square) video style, which you can find by clicking START FROM SCRATCH when you choose to create a marketing video. The song “De Amor Nadie Se Muere (Instrumental)” by Cunao, is available in the Animoto music library.
This video features many of the advanced customization options in our Marketing Video Builder, designed to help you create content that feels on-brand, looks professional, and stands out on social media.
This slideshow video was created with the same photos, video clips, and logo as the marketing video above, but as a slideshow video. It was created with Chalk Blossoms, a slideshow video style we recommend for Mother’s Day videos.
A variety of features were used to create this video — some are unique to the Slideshow Video Builder; others are not.
