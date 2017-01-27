Slideshow or Marketing Video? Which to Choose for Tutorial Videos

If you’re sitting down to create a how-to, tutorial, or educational video, the first thing you’ll come face-to-face with is our product selector, asking you “What kind of video do you want to create?” If you’re not familiar with the differences between our Slideshow Video Builder and Marketing Video Builder, this may be a tough decision.
To help you out, we’ve created the exact same how-to video (with all the same original video clips) two times: once as a slideshow video and once as a marketing video. Check them out below, along with a list of the features that were used from each product, to help make your decision easier.
Note: The Marketing Video Builder is available for Animoto Professional and Business customers.
Here’s a step-by-step tutorial video for Sweet Potato Soul’s avocado chocolate mousse. It was created with 11 video clips, the company’s logo, and 7 title blocks, using the Clean Lines video style. The song, “Acoustic Sun” by Thousand Words is available in our music library.
Slideshow Video Builder features used:
A variety of features were used to create this video — some are unique to the Slideshow Video Builder; others are not.
And now, here’s the same video (with the same 11 video clips), created using our Marketing Video Builder. The style is Blank Slate and you can find it by selecting “Start from Scratch” when you start your Marketing Video project.
Marketing Video Builder features used:
This video features many of the advanced customization options in our Marketing Video Builder, designed to help you create content that feels on-brand, looks professional, and stands out on social media.
The Sweet Potato Soul example was created with video clips only, but if you only have photos, that’s ok too. You can still make a great-looking video. Here is the same video, created with photos only, using our Marketing Video Builder:
And here it is, created with photos only, using our Slideshow Video Builder:
Did you prefer the slideshow video version or the marketing video version? We’d love to hear why in the comments. Do you prefer one builder to the other when it comes to making tutorial videos of your own? Let us know!
