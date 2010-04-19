Sarah Petty Gives Small Business Marketing Tips

Marketing expert Sarah Petty discusses the importance of branding and identity for small businesses.

This month, we’re proud to introduce guest writer Sarah Petty. Sarah is a highly-acclaimed speaker, author and coach who has inspired thousands of boutique business owners to use beautiful marketing to take their business to the next level. Her expertise is based on over 20 years helping build the Coca-Cola brand, meeting the marketing goals of a top regional advertising agency’s clients and building her own successful boutique photography studio. Her studio was named one of the most profitable in the country within just five years in business. She writes about small business marketing at The Joy of Marketing.

Your brand is how people FEEL about you

Business owners are always asking me what marketing terms really mean to their small business. Two of my favorites to define that I feel are the most important for EVERY small business owner to understand are identity and brand. Let me give you an analogy to which you can relate.

Your logo is the face of your business. It is how people recognize you. I see so many small businesses changing their logo often or setting their company name in a new and trendy font. If you want to create a strong business your logo must be consistent and not change. If you want to use trendy fonts, you can do that in your promotional materials that have a shorter shelf life. Think of your promotional materials as your clothing, hair and makeup. Those will always be changed to keep with current styles. But your face needs to stay the same, year after year.

So your identity is how you look and you brand is how people FEEL about you. So, if your face is constantly changing, people can not fall in love with you. We all have that client who loves us. The client who thinks we are the most talented person on this planet (okay, for some of us it is our Mom). To that person, we are a brand. What we want to do in business is to become a brand to everyone both existing and potential clients alike. And let’s face it, the main reason we want to become a brand is because otherwise, we are simply a commodity and we’re forced to compete on price.

My challenge to you is to look in the mirror. Is your logo consistent so that people can recognize you? If not, start by working with a professional graphic designer and make the decisions that will help you become the brand you want to become.

