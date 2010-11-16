Our Pro Music Library Adds “House” Genre!

Our commercially licensed music library, comprised of 1000+, free-to-use songs, has just gotten more robust.

Explore our 20+ genres and find the perfect song for your business marketing videos.

We’re always committed to offering our Pro users quality music that is licensed for their business needs, hand-picked by our staff and available in a multitude of genres. This has prompted us to add an entirely new genre – House music.

We definitely encourage you to check out the new genre and let us know what you think. With our music library having doubled in the last year alone, we’re always working on adding new songs, genres and artists to fit your business needs.

Below you’ll see a video made by Artistans de France using our “Infinite Collage” style. The song featured is “Mo’ Sax” by Willpower and can be found in our House genre.

https://animoto.com/play/FONCayXw1wnFEqmKwcpsMg