Before and After: The Power of Using Music in Your Videos

Here at Animoto, we’re strong proponents of using music in your videos – you could probably tell from our music library, which is thousands of tracks strong. Music can be a great way to set the mood or tone of your video, pique viewers’ interest, and simply make your video look and feel more professional. But don’t take our word for it – let us show you.

Jason, one of the co-founders and President of Animoto, spoke to business professionals about video marketing last month at WeddingWire World. As part of his talk, he shared a before and after example to illustrate the power of adding music to your videos.

Before: Without Music

Here’s the video that Jason shared before music was added. There’s no doubt it’s adorable. But it looks like what it is – a personal, family video shot on a smartphone to share with family and friends.

After: With Music

This next clip is exactly the same as the first, but the only difference is that a music track was added. You can see how the addition of music immediately adds a sense of professionalism to the video, and makes it more engaging.

Of course, when choosing music for your videos it’s important to put some thought into your selection. Need help selecting a track? Check out our guide on choosing the right music for your video.

Do you have a favorite track that you like to use in your business videos? We’d love to know what it is! Share it with us in the comments below.