How One Designer Maximized NYFW Exposure with Video

New York Fashion Week is a whirlwind. Designers put their all into designing a collection, making the clothing, traveling, setting up, and prepping the models, for what is often a show that lasts only a matter of minutes. That’s why, when Australian bridal couture designer Deborah Selleck came to the United States for NYFW 2015 in September, she turned to video to preserve the memories and share the full experience with her customers, fans, and friends.

In preparation for NYFW, Deborah designed twelve gowns. From the time the first gown hit the catwalk, to the time the last model walked off the stage, was five minutes. You can check out a video of her runway show below.

However, the NYFW experience encompassed so much more than this five minute show. Deborah brought along her photographer friend Sally Sargood (who also happens to work here at Animoto!) to capture some photos and videos and share the entire behind-the-scenes NYFW experience.

Sharing the video on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media platforms not only let Deborah share what was going on behind-the-scenes, but also boosted her credibility as a designer and will serve as memento, marking the experience for years to come.

