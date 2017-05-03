Inspiration: 3 Ideas for Mother’s Day Marketing Videos

May 14 is fast approaching! Have you come up with a Mother’s Day marketing plan yet? We’ve put together a list of three different ways you can use video to market your business this Mother’s Day, whether you’re creating a Mother’s Day ad to promote your business or just want to wish your customers a happy day. Check out the ideas, and some square marketing video examples, below.

Wish your customers a Happy Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a great time to show appreciation for your customers and clients (that also happen to be moms). Create a video that speaks to moms, like Little Miss Party does in this square video, created with our Marketing Video Builder:

Marketing Video Style: Glamour (Square)

**Song: “Shake This Party Up!” by Curious

Want to take your engagement to the next level? Try creating a video designed for sharing, like Click ‘n Curl does in the following video. Don’t be shy about including copy in the video itself, or in the description when you post the video on Facebook, encouraging people to share or tag their moms in the comments.

Marketing Video Style: Standout (Square)

_Song: “A Mother’s Song (Acoustic)” by Tony Carter

Share a gift idea

Does your business offer a product, service, or experience that would make a great Mother’s Day gift? Create a video about it. Local business? Target people in your area using Facebook’s Ad manager. Here’s an example from Anemos Greek Cuisine in New Jersey. They plant the seed for their brunch as a great Mother’s Day gift idea.

Marketing Video Style: Glamour (Square)

_Song: “De Amor Nadie Se Muere (Instrumental)” by Cunao

And here’s an example from Great Jones Spa. This marketing video showcases the experience of spending a day at the spa, and closes out with a call to action for viewers to book for Mother’s Day.

Marketing Video Style: Glamour (Square)

_Song: “Jump Start-up” by Skinny Williams, Steve Fawcett

Offer a promo

Finally, including a special deal or promotion in your video can help encourage action. In this example, Sips n Splatters shares their art (and wine) parties as a great Mother’s Day activity, but they also include mention of a promo for folks that have seen this video.

Marketing Video Style: Standout (Square)

**Song: “The Big Happy” by Henry Parsley, Louis Edwards

The videos in this post were created using our Marketing Video Builder. Curious about the difference between our Marketing Video Builder and Slideshow Video Builder? We created the same video twice — once as a slideshow video and once as a marketing video. Check out our comparison to learn more about our two products.

Ready to get started creating your Mother’s Day marketing video? Just click through below. And when you’re done, we’d love to see what you’ve created! Share a link with us below or use the hashtag #MyAnimoto when sharing on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.