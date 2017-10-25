[WATCH] Marketing with Video: Creating a Big Impact for Small Businesses

A big thank you to everyone that watched online or joined us live from Animoto’s NYC HQ last night for Marketing with Video: Creating a Big Impact for Small Businesses, our free event celebrating Women’s Small Business Month with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Facebook, and YouTube. The event, hosted by Beth Goldberg, New York District Director of the SBA, streamed live on our Facebook page and on our YouTube channel.

If you weren’t able to join us, not to worry! You can check out the full event below and then read on for some highlights from the three speakers — Melody Henderson from Facebook, Jen Coleman from YouTube, and Animoto’s own Cyndi Knapic.

Event Highlights

Creativity in your Pocket: DIY Mobile Content Creation

Melody Henderson, Creative Strategist at Facebook Creative Shop, gave a great talk on the power of video in Facebook advertising. “The thumb is in control right now and you really want people to stop on your ads,” she said. How? With video, of course.

Melody dove into some of the myths around advertising, and video advertising specifically — that it takes a lot of time, a lot of money, and a lot of resources. Then, she broke things down to show that video isn’t as difficult as you may think. In fact, it’s easy to “product effective creative with something that’s in everyone’s pocket — their mobile phone.”

Sharing Your Business Story Through Video

Global Product Marketing Manager, YouTube Ads, Jen Coleman, spoke about how to share your business’s story through video. It’s getting harder to reach your audience. Jen shared that 18 percent of the U.S. adult population has never signed up for cable. “We used to target people in their living rooms,” she said. But asked, “Where are the living rooms now?”

Today, advertising has moved from television screens to computer screens and mobile devices, and Jen shared some incredibly useful tips and ideas for creating video content that educates, entertains, and inspires, as well as gains the trust of your potential customers.

In Good Company: A Celebration of Female Entrepreneurs Who Speak Video

Head of Animoto for Business, Cyndi Knapic, shared one formula and three tips. Her simple formula for creating social videos is as follows:

Open with your punch-line Tell one complete, but specific story Get really clear with your ask

In her presentation, she shared some examples from Animoto customers that have used this formula and seen great success.

Cyndi also share three useful tips for creating effective video ads. Her tips were to think big and specific with your video goals, keep it simple and achievable, and to be selective about your audience.

Watch the whole presentation to dig in a little deeper and share your favorite takeaways in the comments below. Thanks for watching!

