3 Ideas for Marketing Your Fitness Business with Video

If you’re in the fitness business then you know it can be a challenge to get new clients through the door — and to keep them coming back regularly. Video can be a great way to reach new potential customers, keep existing ones top of mind, and encourage fans and regulars to spread the word on social media. In this post, we’ll share three video ideas to help you get started.

But first — why video? Video marketing is taking the world by storm, and especially on social media. On Facebook, native video posts get further reach than any other type of post and, according to a recent Animoto survey, 64 percent of consumers say watching a marketing video on Facebook has influenced a purchase decision in the last month. Ready to start taking advantage of this trend? Here are 3 video ideas, featuring inspiration from the Pure Barre studio in Red Bank, NJ.

Showcase your offering

Whether you’re a full service gym, a personal trainer, a fitness studio offering niche classes, or anything in between, video can be a great way to show potential customers what you offer and what you’re all about. Melanie Colman, co-owner of Pure Barre Red Bank, explains what the Pure Barre total body workout is. Click the image to view the video on Facebook.

The video, posted to the Pure Barre Red Bank Facebook page, received over 130 reactions, 16 shares, and comments from enthusiastic customers, adding an element of social proof for new clients that may be wary of signing up.

PRO TIP: Including a shot of yourself or your instructors on camera, paired with footage from actual classes, can build trust by giving viewers a true sense of your personality and what it would be like to work out with you or attend a class. In addition, including favorite instructors will give raving fans even more reason to share!

Showcase what makes you different

What is it that makes you stand out from your competitors? Showcasing these differentiators can help you stand out. In this example, Pure Barre Red Bank focuses on the fact that, with the Pure Barre workout, you aren’t only exercising but you’re also building friendships.

Marketing Video Style: Bold (Square)

Song: “At The Top” by Steve Benton

Promote a deal

In our final example, Pure Barre Red Bank uses video to promote their sign-up special — $99 for the first month for unlimited classes. This video was created to be used as an ad on Instagram, targeting people in the Red Bank, NJ area.

_Marketing Video Style: Bold (Square)

_Song: “Rubikon (Instrumental)” by Rags and Ribbons

PRO TIP: Targeted advertising is a great way to reach the right people. To learn more, check out our blog post on how to reach new customers with targeted ads on Facebook and Instagram.

Getting started with video marketing doesn’t have to be difficult. In fact, you probably already have everything you need to get started. According to our report, 92 percent of marketers make videos with assets they already have. If you’ve got a few photos and video clips of your classes or services, it’s easy to upload them to Animoto and get started today. Share your results with us in the comments.