How to Make a Marketing Video with Animoto in 15 Minutes

After seeing the inspiring talks from Gary Vaynerchuk, Sue Bryce, and Brian Peters at our Social Video Marketing Summit, we hope you were inspired to dive in and start making videos to market your business! At the Summit, Animoto’s own Business Video Specialist Sally Sargood, took the time to share a tutorial on how to use Animoto’s pre-built storyboards to create a marketing video in a matter of minutes.

In her tutorial, Sally uses the Bite-sized Product Intro storyboard, but we’ve got a wide array of pre-built storyboards to choose from, including videos to help you attract an audience, share a product or service, tell your company’s story, and more.

If you’ve got any questions once you get started, want to share a video for feedback, or just get inspired by other business owners that are creating videos, join our community on Facebook! The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community is 6,100 members strong and growing and is just the place to find the inspiration you need to start marketing with social video!