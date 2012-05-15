Mom Biz Academy’s Lara Galloway Shares Social Media Tips

Today’s blog was written by Lara Galloway, The Mom Biz Coach and founder of The Mom Biz Academy – The “MBA” for Mompreneurs.

Read on to see how to make your videos more effective on social media.

Lara is an avid user of social media to help build her business. Frequently featured by major media like Forbes’, Crain’s Business, and the Chicago Tribune, Galloway helps women business owners manage their time, their family and their business so they can be successful on their own terms.

Animoto Style: ABC, Music: The Covering, Song by Ever Day

Most small business owners know the value of marketing their businesses online.

But do you know how to use social media to increase your visibility and build your credibility while driving traffic to your site?

So much of my business coaching practice runs through the arteries of social networks like Twitter (which I like to call “my office”), Facebook and LinkedIn. In fact, 95% of my clients first find me on Twitter. I’m an evangelist about the ability to build my brand and connect with my ideal clients using social media.

The biggest resistance I get when I suggest my clients do the same is this: “I don’t have enough time.”

How can you be a Social Media Ninja in just an hour a day? I list five tasks below that teach you the best ways to spend 60 minutes of your time each day to make social media work for you.

But first, set yourself up for success.

Stop visiting each of the main networks individually. Use a program that allows you to link your networks together instead. I use Hootsuite.com to link my Twitter, Facebook (personal and business page) and LinkedIn accounts together. You can create a tweet/post/update and post that single update to several social networks at the same time. You can even pre-schedule some of your posts using Hootsuite’s scheduling program.

Task #1. Your first priority during your hour is to respond to the people who are talking to you or talking about you (mentioning your @twitttername on Twitter, tagging you on Facebook, etc.). Answer the public messages (@mentions or Wall Posts) as well as the private ones (DMs on Twitter, messages on Facebook, inbox on LinkedIn). Spend 10 minutes.

Task #2. Next, find some good, relevant, high quality or entertaining things to retweet (or share posts on Facebook). Keep your brand in mind. Stay professional and relevant to your target audience. Spend 10 minutes.

Task #3. Now, create some original content that helps showcase your expertise: tips, good ideas, a great blog post or podcast you’ve created. Even better, create a video with your photos, video clips and words using Animoto. Check out the video I created to accompany this blog post. Spend 10 minutes.

Task #4. Find new people to follow who are either part of your target market, who are following your competition, or people you can learn from (either people in your industry or those who teach you what you need to know). Spend 10 minutes.

Task #5. Just surf. You’ve got 20 minutes left. Go see what your friends, clients, people in your industry, and people you’re interested in are talking about. This is critical learning and connecting time and allows you to keep your fingers on the pulse of your social networks.

Sound doable?