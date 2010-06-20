Small Business Marketing Advice from JoySummit

If you are a small business looking for expert marketing advice, check out Joysummit! It’s free to stream next week – June 28th.

Joysummit brings together several nationally renowned marketing experts and is hosted by Sarah Petty who has taught tens of thousands of small business owners how to market and grow their business through specific strategies to help them enjoy marketing and selling. A marketing expert in the niche of boutique business models, Sarah’s message resonates with business owners who want to build an experience for their customers – and not just compete on price.

Sarah Petty is a successful small business owner, MBA, internationally known speaker and nationally recognized marketer. Within 5 years of opening her first small business, she was named one of the most profitable photography studios in the country by leading industry association, Professional Photographers of America. Over her 20 year career, from her days as marketing director at a top advertising agency, to marketing Coca-Cola Enterprises, to now empowering small business owners through her company, The Joy of Marketing, Petty eats, sleeps and breaths marketing.

The Joysummit is an amazing (and did we mention free?) opportunity to hear advice from business experts like Tim Berry, the co-founder of Palo Alto Software, Delia Passi, who specializes in marketing to women, along with Sarah Petty herself.

As always, we’re happy that top names in photography and small business, like Sarah, use Animoto. Definitely check out the summit on the 28th. Recordings can be purchased after. Every purchase will result in a donation to KIVA, the world’s first online lending platform connecting online lenders to entrepreneurs across the globe.

Follow Sarah Petty’s secret and try using video for your small business.

