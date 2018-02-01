Introducing our New Video Creation Basics Series

If you’re looking to get started with video marketing, and aren’t sure where to start, you’ve come to the right place! Welcome to our new blog series, Video Creation Basics.

With videos, like the one featured below, practical tips, and links to resources and more information, you’ll find a wealth of material designed to help beginners elevate their videos without spending more to create them.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll take you through every aspect of video creation, including how to shoot better video clips, manage your own lighting and audio, and more. We’ll start next week with a guide for gathering images and video clips for your videos.

Can’t wait till next week? Jumpstart your video education by checking out our brand-new Resource Center, where you can find tutorials on how to use Animoto and video marketing guides.