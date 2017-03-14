Inspiration: Making an Impact with Video on Social Media

This week we’re excited to share a video from Animoto customer and renowned marketing strategist Kim Garst. Kim is one of the most retweeted people among digital marketers, is the international best-selling offer of Will the Real You Please Stand Up: Show Up, Be Authentic, and Prosper in Social Media, and is a huge proponent of using video for marketing. Just check out her Facebook page — so much beautiful video!

“I do share tons of video on my Facebook,” Kim told us. “One, because Facebook is giving a bump to video content right now and two, more importantly, because people engage more (generally speaking) with video. People are overloaded with content that they cannot process. Video is visual and visual content is processed by the brain 60,000 times faster than text. That’s one of the reasons video is so impactful from a marketing perspective.”

Here’s one of the videos from Kim’s Facebook page that caught our eye.

We asked her to share a little background about the video. Kim, who focuses on helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses using social and digital media strategies, tells us, “I’ve found that motivation and a positive attitude is so important in the entrepreneur journey. This is why I routinely share content that is uplifting and encouraging to my tribe.”

Did you notice that all the video footage in Kim’s video was black and white? That’s our Marketing Video Builder video filters at work. “The Animoto filter feature allowed me to create a consistent look throughout the video,” Kim tells us.

We’d love to hear how you’re using video to promote your business. Leave a comment below or join our Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook to share your own videos and get inspired by other business owners and entrepreneurs.