We’ve Teamed up with HubSpot on 3 New Pre-built Marketing Video Storyboards

We’re excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with Hubspot to add three brand new pre-built storyboards to our Marketing Video Builder. Optimized for social media, these storyboards were built based on three common HubSpot customer needs — promoting content, building buzz around a product release, and boosting event registration.

Along with the new storyboards, we’ve also added export to HubSpot to our sharing options. On any video play page, you’ll now see HubSpot listed under “SHARE.” Click on it to send your completed videos straight to your HubSpot account.

Check out the three storyboard videos below and then head over to our Marketing Video Builder to drag and drop your own photos and/or video clips, update the text, and make these storyboards your own!

Blog Teaser

Attract more traffic to your blog content by repurposing posts into videos to share on social media. Easily create teasers with the copy and images you already have. >>USE THIS STORYBOARD

Content Offer

Drive leads to your content offers by starting out with a clear value proposition and direct call-to-action to get viewers to take the next step. >>USE THIS STORYBOARD

Event RSVP

Generate buzz and excitement for your next online or in-person event. Include all the necessary details to drive sign-ups and add a hashtag to make it shareworthy. >>USE THIS STORYBOARD