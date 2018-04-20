How to Sell on Social Without the Hard Sell

How can you create a video ad that doesn’t feel too “salesy”? This week on the Social Video Show, our Director of Communications, Becky Brooks, and our Social Marketing Manager, Emily Salshutz, explored that issue, while sharing a few of the solutions that have helped Animoto users find success.
In their Facebook Live broadcast, the pair presented creative ways to get your business in front of customers and keep them engaged. If you missed the show, or just want to rewatch, you can catch up below, then read on for some broadcast highlights.
People like to share things that inspire them. Using an example from Unbeaton Bodies physical trainers, Becky and Emily showed that a simple way to expand your reach is through quotes that motivate or uplift your audience. Becky pointed out, quotes are “short, punchy… inspiring—the type of thing people like to share.” Here’s how they suggest you create your own inspirational quote video:
You’re an expert in your field, and showing off some of that expertise can build trust and give your audience room to address questions they might have. On the show, Becky noted that a video focused on sharing knowledge “really opens up the line of dialogue.” To create a video that illustrates your expertise, Becky and Emily recommend that you:
One easy way to illustrate why your product or service is valuable is to show it in action. A how-to video or product demo offers your audience valuable content stops the scroll and keeps them watching.
Becky and Emily shared an Instagram how-to from beauty company Click N Curl. The ad gave the company a 48% increase in sales with just $100 spent. Part of that success comes from the dual nature of the video. As Emily put it, the video “really delights and demonstrates how to use the product.”
To make your own how-to content for Instagram, Becky and Emily shared the following tips:
